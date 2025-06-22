Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

