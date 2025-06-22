Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 2,976 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

