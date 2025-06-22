Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

