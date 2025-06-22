Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after buying an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VWO stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.