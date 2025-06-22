Head-To-Head Review: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial 7.18% 14.05% 0.51% Security National Financial 6.96% 6.90% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and Security National Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $8.05 billion 0.80 $667.00 million $5.30 12.59 Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.72 $26.54 million $0.97 10.10

Voya Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Voya Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Voya Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voya Financial and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 1 5 7 0 2.46 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial currently has a consensus price target of $81.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Voya Financial has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voya Financial beats Security National Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees. The segment also provides wealth management services, such as individual retirement, managed, and brokerage accounts, as well as financial guidance and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, public and private school systems, higher education institutions, hospitals and healthcare facilities, other non-profit organizations, and state and local governments, as well as institutional and individual customers. The Health Solutions segment offers various insurance products comprising stop loss, group life, group disability, whole life, critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance. The segment also provides worksite employee benefits, health account solutions, leave management, benefits administration, health plan enrollment, financial wellness, and decision support products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is based in New York, New York.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

