Reviewing Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) and Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Gainsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty 4.73% 13.55% 3.90% Gainsco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hagerty and Gainsco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 1 2 0 0 1.67 Gainsco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hagerty presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Hagerty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Gainsco.

This table compares Hagerty and Gainsco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $1.20 billion 2.81 $17.02 million $0.20 49.28 Gainsco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Gainsco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Gainsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hagerty beats Gainsco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Gainsco

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

