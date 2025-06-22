Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 18,688 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 30,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $226,837.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,837.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Shares of PML opened at $7.36 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.