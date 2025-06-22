MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 988 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.