1,698 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Inlight Wealth Management LLC

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

