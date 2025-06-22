ORG Partners LLC Has $211,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 205.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

