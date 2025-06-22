Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

