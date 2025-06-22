Gravity Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Gravity has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $8.97 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,257.15 or 0.99608333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,684.18 or 0.99050203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 7th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 9,502,340,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.01075322 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,481,527.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

