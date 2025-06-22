Refined Wealth Management Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Refined Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3697 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

