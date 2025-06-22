Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,556.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

