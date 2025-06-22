Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 435,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

