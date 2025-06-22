Caesarstone (CSTE) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Caesarstone to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesarstone and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone $443.22 million -$42.83 million -1.46 Caesarstone Competitors $6.91 billion $580.08 million 22.42

Volatility and Risk

Caesarstone’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Caesarstone has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caesarstone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone -11.93% -13.23% -6.76% Caesarstone Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caesarstone and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caesarstone Competitors 242 1410 2265 108 2.56

Caesarstone presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Caesarstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caesarstone is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Caesarstone peers beat Caesarstone on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.