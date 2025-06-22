Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $62.63

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after buying an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

