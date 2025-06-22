Velas (VLX) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Velas has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $102.67 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,726,294,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

