Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 3.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 48,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

