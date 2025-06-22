United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

