Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

