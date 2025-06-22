Refined Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Refined Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,737 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 200,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.41.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

