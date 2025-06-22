Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Ballston Spa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.