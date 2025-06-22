KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

