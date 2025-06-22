Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 879% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Oxford Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.14.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

