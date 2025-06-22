Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average is $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.20 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

