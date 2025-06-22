British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

