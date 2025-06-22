GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 272,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 125,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

