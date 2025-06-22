Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VBR opened at $190.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

