FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)'s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

