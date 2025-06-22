Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 67,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 660,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

