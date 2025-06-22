Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105,250 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,250 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VNSE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Profile

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

