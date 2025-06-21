Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.16 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.65 ($0.44). 113,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 203,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

Sovereign Metals Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.35. The company has a market capitalization of £383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

