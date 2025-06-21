InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Shares of InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
InCapta Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
InCapta Company Profile
InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
