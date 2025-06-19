ORG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.68.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.