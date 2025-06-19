Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after purchasing an additional 379,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.75 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.