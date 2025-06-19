JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $29,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 151,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,247,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,729,000 after purchasing an additional 319,205 shares during the period.

JCPB opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

