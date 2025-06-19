Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $215,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $201,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE PSX opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

