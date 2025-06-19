Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys Shares of 42,007 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.