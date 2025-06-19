iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

