TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.