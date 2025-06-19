Advisory Resource Group Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisory Resource Group cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

