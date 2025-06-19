Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after buying an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 263,545 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.