Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average is $215.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

