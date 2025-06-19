Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 743,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

