Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

