TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

