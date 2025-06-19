Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after buying an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,041,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after buying an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

