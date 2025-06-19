Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 14,477 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

