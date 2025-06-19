Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $836.48

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $836.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $513.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

